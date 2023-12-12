Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], December 11 (ANI): Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma held his first meeting with the top officials of his two departments--Finance and Planning and Programme Implementation--at his office chamber in Aizawl on Monday.

After discussing with the officials, the Chief Minister announced his decision to earmark a sum of Rs 110 crore for the purchase of four identified crops under the new government policy. It was also decided to set aside Rs 40 crore for the payment of pending healthcare bills.

In this meeting, the issue of late payment of tribal scholarships to students in the past and previous years was also discussed.

In this connection, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to come up with a mechanism to avoid late payments.

He also advised the officials to reflect the exact financial position of the state in their next financial budget preparation. (ANI)

