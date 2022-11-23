Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], November 23 (ANI): The Mizoram Police seized heroin weighing 2.76 kg valued at Rs 13.8 crore in the international market from the Aizawl district, said police.

According to Mizoram police, on Monday night at 11:45 pm, information was received at the Zonuam police outpost in the Aizawl district from a reliable source regarding suspected contraband drugs being stashed away by unknown persons on the roadside along MZU road.

Also Read | Focus Should Be on Cooperative & Confidence-building Measures to Alleviate Lives of … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

"Police party along with two civilian witnesses rushed to the spot. On conducting a thorough search in the area after midnight, a big sack containing 22 black polythene parcels were found hidden in the bushes about 12 meters down from the roadside. On checking, a total of 215 soap cases of heroin weighing 2.76 kg, valued at Rs 13.8 crore in the international market was recovered and seized," a senior officer of Mizoram police said on Tuesday.

A case has been registered at Vaivakawn Police Station under sections 21(c)/28/29 ND&PS Act.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Husband, Friend Arrested for Killing Wife, Cutting Body Into Pieces and Disposes them Off in Field in Sitapur.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)