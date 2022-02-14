Aizawl, Feb 13 (PTI) Mizoram on Sunday reported 1,231 new COVID-19 cases, 591 less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 1,96,420, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 636 as one more patient succumbed to the infection, he said.

Of the fresh cases, 559 were reported from Aizawl district, 164 from Lunglei and 91 from Champhai, he said.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 26.79 per cent from 25.38 per cent the previous day.

The northeastern state now has 11,268 active cases, while 848 people recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of recoveries to 1,84,516.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 93.93 per cent, the official said.

Mizoram has conducted more than 17.55 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, including 4,591 on Saturday.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8 lakh people have been inoculated till February 12, with 6.32 lakh of them having received both doses of vaccines.

