Aizawl, Mar 26 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,23,647 on Saturday as 131 people tested positive for the infection, 42 less than the previous day, a health official said.

The death toll rose to 681 as a 66-year-old man from Siaha district succumbed to the infection, he said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 7.89 per cent from 15.45 per cent on the previous day, he said.

The state now has 1,081 COVID-19 active cases, while 2,21,885 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 192 people in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stood at 99.21 per cent and the death rate was at 0.30 per cent, he said.

The state has to date tested more than 18.91 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 1,659 on Friday.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte said that more than 8.21 lakh people have been inoculated thus far, and 6.66 lakh of them have been fully vaccinated.

