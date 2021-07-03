Aizawl, July 3 (PTI) Mizoram on Saturday reported 233 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the state's tally to 21,003, an official said.

The northeastern state now has 4,010 active cases, while 16,899 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

The death toll, however, remained at 94.

Of the new infections, Aizawl district reported the highest number of 134 cases, followed by Kolasib and Lunglei - 43 and 22 cases, respectively.

Mizoram has tested over 4.96 lakh samples for COVID-19 till date, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer Lalzawmi said more than 5.2 lakh people have been vaccinated till Friday.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Health Minister R Lalthangliana has said the state is preparing for a possible third wave of the pandemic.

As part of the efforts, children-oriented facilities are being set up at Zoram Medical College (ZMC), he said.

The minister added that the state government has accelerated both vaccination and sample tests across the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)