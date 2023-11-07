Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], November 7 (ANI): Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) working president K Sapdanga cast his vote at Aizawl North-III constituency as voting got underway in Mizoram.

After casting his vote, the ZPM candidate from Aizawl North-III said his party would form the next government in Mizoram.

"We expect to get a single-party majority...We are very much confident that ZPM will get the absolute majority seats and form the government," K Sapdanga said speaking to ANI on Tuesday.

The ZPM working president said that though Chief Minister Zoramthanga dreams of coming back to power, he is of the view that he will not be voted back.

"...He (Zoramthanga) is showing his dream (of coming back to power). But I don't think so. He will not come again. It seems from the movement of the people that the same government will not come again because the anti-incumbency wave is very much at this time," Sapdanga said speaking to ANI.

On the number of seats the ZPM will win in the ongoing elections, Sapdanga said, "It is difficult to say the figure...it will be more than the magic number."

Sapdanga added that his party will not tie up with the Bharatiya Janata Party for any coalition government. "We will discuss the formation of government," he added.

The ZPM which won the second-highest number of seats in the 2018 assembly elections has positioned itself as the primary challenger in this election. The ZPM had bagged eight seats last time, the ruling Mizo National Front secured 26.

The ZPM has nominated their party vice president, Lalthansanga, as a contender against three-time Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

ZPM chief Lalduhoma, who is also the party's chief ministerial candidate, is contesting from Serchhip, where he is the present MLA.

Polling for the Mizoram Assembly began on Tuesday, the counting of which is scheduled on December 3. The voting began at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and will continue till 3 p.m. (ANI)

