Aizawl, Feb 20 (PTI) Mizoram reported 1,324 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 173 more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 2,05,800, a health department official said.

The state's coronavirus death toll rose to 643 as one more patient succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

Also Read | EPFO Payroll Data: 14.60 Lakh Net Subscribers Added During December 2021.

The northeastern state had reported 1,151 coronavirus cases and one death on Saturday.

The fresh 1,324 cases detected from 5,193 samples put the single-day positivity rate at 25.49 per cent, he said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Raped, Impregnated by Uncle in Madurai.

Mizoram now has 9,400 active COVID-19 cases. A total of 1,95,757 patients have recovered from the infection so far, including 668 in the last 24 hours, he said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients is 95.12 per cent, and the death rate is 0.31 per cent.

The state has so far tested more than 17.93 lakh samples for COVID-19.

According to state immunisation officer Dr. Lalmuanawma Jongte, more than eight lakh people were inoculated till Saturday, and 6.42 lakh of them have been fully vaccinated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)