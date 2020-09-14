Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], September 14 (ANI): As many as 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mizoram on Monday taking the total number of coronavirus case in the state to 1,428, informed the state government.

Out of the total number of coronavirus cases, 598 cases are active and 830 people have been discharged after treatment. No death has been reported in the state till date.

Also Read | NEET 2020: Bihar Student Misses Exam After Travelling For 24 Hours And Reaching Exam Centre Late by 10 Minutes, Says ‘I Lost a Year’.

With a spike of 92,071 new cases in 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count breached the 48-lakh mark on Monday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country in the last 24 hours reported 1,136 deaths due to the pathogen taking the overall toll to 79,722.

With this latest spike, the coronavirus cases across the country stand at 48,46,428. As per the Health Ministry, there are 9,86,598 active cases while 37,80,108 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

Also Read | Redmi 9 & Redmi 9 Prime to Go on Sale Today in India at 12 Noon via Amazon.in & Mi.com.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)