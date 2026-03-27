Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 27 (ANI): Swami Pranavananda has announced that Swamijis from 32 backward communities met DK Shivakumar at his residence four days ago, expressing full support for him and urging the Congress High Command, led by Mallikarjun Kharge, to immediately make him Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Speaking to the media, Swami Pranavandanda cited Shivakumar's dedication to the party and personal sacrifices, alleging that the current government targeted those who backed him by denying land allocations in the recent budget. They also called for Sagara MLA Belur Gopalkrishna to be made a minister to benefit their community and warned that a protest in Delhi may be planned if their demands are not met.

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"Four days back, all Swamijis of Backward Communities met DK Shivakumar at his residence. We support and stand with DK Shivakumar. All Backward Communities Swamijis, of 32 communities, support him. DK Shivakumar is dedicated to the Congress party. DK Shivakumar has lost too much money and health, so we are demanding that the Congress High Command Mallikarjun Kharge immediately make a decision...We are demanding that he be immediately made the CM of Karnataka...20-22 Swamijis were given land around Bangalore but 32 Most Backward Class Swamijis were not given anything in Budget. So, CM targeted Swamijis who supported DK Shivakumar," he said.

"In our community, Madhu Bangarappa is not useful to the community. So, Sagara MLA Belur Gopalkrishna should be made a minister because he is a capable person from our community. So that we can get something for the community...If DK Shivakumar is not made Karnataka CM, Congress might face several political problems in Karnataka...Today or tomorrow, 15 Swamijis are going to meet AICC general secretary KC Venugopal in Kerala...If needed, we will plan a protest in Delhi," Swami said.

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Earlier this month, BJP MLA Arvind Bellad claimed that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah might resign after the Budget Session and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar will take over as the new Chief Minister of the state.

The Congress government has been grappling with internal friction, particularly with supporters of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar demanding to be appointed Chief Minister for the remaining 2.5 years of the government, citing the 2023 "power-sharing agreement".

This leadership tussle has prompted repeated meetings between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to prevent escalation.

The leadership tussle within the Karnataka Congress began in November last year, when the government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term. Along with CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara is also in the fray for the top post. (ANI)

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