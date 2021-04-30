Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], April 30 (ANI): Mizoram reported 140 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 6,019, the state health department said on Friday.

The state also reported one death due to the infection in the last 24 hours. As many as 14 people have succumbed to the viral disease so far.

There are 1,123 active cases in the state as of now.

As many as 4,882 people have recovered from the disease in Mizoram so far.

Meanwhile, India recorded 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year.

According to the Union Health Ministry, as many as 3,645 deaths and 2,69,507 recoveries were also recorded.

Total active cases have now mounted to 30,84,814.

The cumulative count of the COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,83,76,524, and as many as 2,04,832 people have succumbed to the disease. A total of 1,50,86,878 people have recovered till now. (ANI)

