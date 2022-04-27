Aizawl, Apr 27 (PTI) Mizoram on Wednesday reported 164 fresh COVID-19 cases, 62 more than the previous day, taking the tally to 2,27,152, a health official said.

The coronavirus death toll rose to 696 as a 36-year-old man from Aizawl succumbed to the infection. The single-day positivity increased to 18 per cent from 13.72 per cent on the previous day as the fresh cases were detected from the clinical examination of 907 samples.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 26th Roza of Ramadan on April 28 in Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow.

Mizoram now has 645 active cases, while 2,25,811 people have recovered from the infection thus far.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.41 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent, the health official said.

Also Read | Ola Scooter Torched by Owner in Tamil Nadu Due to Poor Mileage and Unsatisfactory Service by the Manufacturer (Watch Video).

The northeastern state has so far tested more than 19.17 samples for COVID-19.

According to state immunisation officer, Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.45 lakh people have been inoculated till Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)