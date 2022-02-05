Aizawl, Feb 5 (PTI) Mizoram on Saturday reported 1,777 new COVID-19 cases -- 179 less than the previous day -- pushing the tally to 1,83,473, a health department official said.

The toll rose to 621 as three more people succumbed to the infection, he said.

Single-day recoveries surpassed new cases as 1,896 people were discharged from various COVID-19 care centres in the last 24 hours.

Aizawl district reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 1,039, followed by Mamit district at 191 and Lunglei district at 135, the official said.

The northeastern state now has 13,103 COVID-19 active cases, while 1,69,749 people have so far recovered from the infection.

The recovery rate stood at 92.51 per cent and the death rate at 0.33 per cent.

More than 17 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 thus far

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 7.97 lakh people have been inoculated with anti-COVID vaccines till Friday, with 6.17 lakh of them having received the two doses.

The state government had on Friday issued a new set of COVID-related guidelines, further extending its ban on religious gatherings in the red zones.

Funerals and weddings have been allowed at 50 per cent venue occupancy or 50 attendees, whichever is less, the guidelines said.

School and hostels will be open only for students of classes 10 and 12.

Economic and farming activities will function normally, the official statement said, adding that fresh restrictions would be in place until further orders.

