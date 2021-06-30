Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], June 30 (ANI): Mizoram reported 256 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 20,075, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations on Wednesday.

There are 4,471 active cases in the state. A total of 15,512 people have recovered from the infection and the positivity rate has dropped to 7.24 per cent.

The state recorded zero COVID-related fatalities in the last 24 hours and the death toll remained at 92.

Meanwhile, India reported 45,951 new cases in the last 24 hours. The active cases declined to 5,37,064, said the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

