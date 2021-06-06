Aizawl, Jun 6 (PTI) At least 267 people including 46 children have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram on Sunday, pushing the tally to 13,567, an official statement said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 53, as a 92-year-old man from Kolasib district succumbed to the infection at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) on Saturday night, the statement said.

Of the 267 fresh cases, 202 were reported from Aizawl district and the rest 65 from Kolasib, Champhai, Siaha, Lunglei, Lawngtlai, Saitual, Mamit and Serchhip districts, it said.

Two patients have travel history, while the rest 265 were found to have locally contracted the infection, it said, adding that 94 patients have developed symptoms of COVID-19.

Mizoram now has 3,363 active COVID-19 cases, while 10,151 people have recovered from the infection.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 74.83 per cent and the death rate is 0.39 per cent.

The state has so far tested 4,09,868 samples for COVID-19.

A total of 3,23,535 people have been vaccinated in Mizoram so far, of which 2,72,320 have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 51,215 have received both doses of the vaccine.

