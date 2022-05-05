Aizawl, May 5 (PTI) Mizoram reported 45 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the tally to 2,27,645, a health department official said.

The death toll remained at 697 as no new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, he said. It had logged 44 fresh infections on Wednesday.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Abducted Bangladeshi Girl Rescued From Visakhapatnam.

The state's daily positivity rate stood at seven per cent.

Mizoram now has 408 active cases, while 2,26,540 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

Also Read | Samsung Introduces New microSD Card for Surveillance, Dashboard Cameras.

The state has thus far tested more than 19.23 lakh samples for COVID-19.

According to State Immunisation Officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.49 lakh people have been inoculated till Wednesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)