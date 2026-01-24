Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): Governor of Andhra Pradesh, S Abdul Nazeer, participated as the Chief Guest in the Formation Day celebrations of Uttar Pradesh, observed on January 24, and the Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu, observed on January 26, at the Lok Bhavan lawns in Vijayawada on Saturday under the 'Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat' programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Abdul Nazeer said, "Uttar Pradesh is home to the iconic Taj Mahal, Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, Triveni Sangam of the holy rivers of Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati, among several incredible places."

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana January 2026 Installment Update: Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries May Receive INR 1,500 Kist Within 10 Days.

He further added, "Varanasi, situated on the banks of the River Ganga, home of Kashi Vishwanath Temple, is known as the spiritual and cultural capital of India, and is considered one of the world's oldest continuously inhabited cities, believed to be nearly 3,000 years old."

About Dadra Nagar Haveli, the Governor said, "Dadra Nagar Haveli is endowed with nature's munificence, and it is a land of spell-binding beauty and green forests, winding rivers, unimaginable waterfronts, gentle gurgle of streams, distant dotting mountain ranges, a gorgeous kaleidoscope of flora and fauna and is a heaven for those who are looking for a tranquil holiday."

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Lucky Saturday Lottery Result of January 24 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Speaking about Daman and Diu, he said, "Daman and Diu boast of a multi-faced cultural heritage and an amalgam of various cultures--tribal, Indian, Portuguese, and European."

He highlighted the significance of the programme, stating, "The 'Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat' programme aims to enhance interaction and promote mutual understanding between people of different states and Union Territories through the concept of 'One Nation One People.'"

The celebrations included cultural performances such as Kathak dance by Lekhya Bharani, a Jugalbandi of Hindustani musical instruments by Palaparthi Nageswara Rao, Kumar Babu and Madhu Babu, a patriotic song by Shivani Bharathi, and a group dance by students of ICON Public School. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)