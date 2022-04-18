Aizawl, Apr 18 (PTI) Mizoram on Monday reported 61 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 25 children, pushing the tally to 2,26,172, a health department official said.

The northeastern state for the sixth consecutive day on Monday had reported below 100 fresh cases. It had reported 96 COVID-19 cases and one death on Sunday.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 692 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 35.26 per cent from 15. 56 per cent the previous day, he said.

Mizoram now has 589 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,24,891 people have recovered from the infection so far, he said.

The northeastern state has so far tested more than 19.09 lakh samples for COVID-19 including 173 on Sunday.

Over 8.41 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine till Saturday, according to the health department.

