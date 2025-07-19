Aizawl, July 19 (PTI) Mizoram was staring at a fuel shortage as drivers of oil tankers went on a strike on Saturday to protest the poor condition of the highway that connects the state with the rest of the country.

The Sairang-Kawnpui section of NH-6/306 was so badly damaged that it is no longer safe for oil tankers to ply, the Mizoram Oil Tanker Drivers' Association (MOTDA) said in a statement.

It said that services will be halted till the road is repaired and made suitable for trucks to ply.

Long queues of vehicles were seen outside most filling stations in state capital Aizawl, as news of the indefinite strike broke.

NH-306 is the lifeline of Mizoram, linking the state with the rest of the country through Assam's Silchar town. All supplies, including oil, come through this national highway from outside the state. A portion of the highway is called NH-6.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department Director Saizikpuii said the state may face a fuel shortage if the tankers continue to remain off the road.

"The situation is a bit critical as the oil tankers ceased operation owing to poor road conditions, which is out of the state government's control. Although there is a subway from Kawnpui in Kolasib district to Aizawl via Durtlang, the road is too narrow for trucks to ply. We may face an oil shortage for a few days if the strike continues," she told PTI.

Mizoram does not have an oil depot and filling stations across the state, even with full stocks, can last for only a few days.

Officials said that efforts are on to set up an oil depot.

Saizikpui said that the government is yet to ration the distribution of petrol and diesel.

"Although we have not separately issued an order rationing fuel this time. We have a standing order with filling stations to control the distribution of oil when there is a shortage. Fuel will be distributed to individuals on the production of coupons issued by the government when the crisis hits," she said.

The officer expressed hope that an acute crisis could be avoided if people refrained from hoarding.

The Sairang-Kawnpui section was recently taken over by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) from the state government.

NHIDCL Executive Director (P) Virender Kumar Jakhar said the repairing work of the Sairang-Kawnpui section is underway.

He said the repair work, which began on July 10, could not be expedited due to heavy traffic and rain.

The Mizoram Truck Drivers' Association (MTDA) recently filed a PIL at the Aizawl bench of the Gauhati High Court over the dilapidated condition of NH-6/306.

A two-judge bench of the high court admitted the PIL against the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the Mizoram government and the NHIDCL for hearing, officials said.

