Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], August 7 (ANI): In a significant move to boost tourism in Mizoram, the Department of Tourism, Government of Mizoram, has signed a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Railways.

The MoU was formalised in Aizawl on Thursday, marking a key milestone in the state's efforts to emerge as a major tourist destination in the region.

The agreement was signed between Lalthakimi Pachuau, Joint Director of the Tourism Department, and RN Ranmung, Chief Regional Manager of IRCTC, Guwahati. The partnership aims to establish a structured and collaborative framework to enhance Mizoram's tourism infrastructure, offerings, and visibility.

Key areas of cooperation include joint promotional campaigns, user-friendly travel logistics, curated and customizable travel itineraries, and strategic initiatives to boost tourist footfall to the state. The collaboration will leverage IRCTC's national network and expertise in tourism management, coupled with Mizoram's unique cultural and ecological appeal.

The timing of the agreement is especially strategic, with a railway line expected to connect Aizawl by September 2025. In anticipation, IRCTC has announced plans to launch a Special Tourist Train to Mizoram in October, aiming to capitalise on the improved connectivity and make travel to the state more accessible.

In addition to promoting inbound tourism, the MoU also includes provisions for affordable outbound tour packages for residents of Mizoram, offering them greater travel opportunities across the country.

The collaboration is being widely welcomed as a transformative step for Mizoram's tourism sector. It is expected to foster sustainable tourism, generate local employment, and facilitate deeper cultural exchanges, while positioning Mizoram more prominently on the national and international tourism map. (ANI)

