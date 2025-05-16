Aizawl, May 16 (PTI) The Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district has raised concern over a financial crisis faced by it due to shortfalls in fund allocation.

A CADC delegation, led by its Chief Executive Member (CEM) Molin Kumar Chakma, called on Governor General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd), and sought his intervention into the issue, an official said on Friday.

During the meeting, the delegation apprised the governor of the financial crisis caused by a continued shortfall in salary fund allocation, he said.

Despite recommendations of the 2nd Mizoram State Finance Commission, which proposed that CADC receive 25.04 per cent of the total share earmarked for Autonomous District Councils, actual allocations have consistently fallen short, resulting in a salary deficit since December last year, he said.

During the meeting with the governor, the delegation also alleged that 33 development proposals submitted by the Council last year had been dropped from the state government's priority list.

The CADC also briefed the Governor on the pending sanction of Rs 118.75 crore under the Border Area Development Programme.

Residents of border villages have been suffering due to displacement caused by the India-Bangladesh border fencing and alleged long-standing underdevelopment.

The governor assured the delegation that the issues raised would be given due attention and taken up with the appropriate authorities, the official said.

The CADC is an autonomous council for ethnic Chakma people, formed under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution in 1972. The Council exercises legislative, executive and judiciary powers over allotted departments within the territory of CADC.

