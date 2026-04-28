India News | MK Stalin Hails Dravidian Model as State Shows Double-digit Growth, Says 'Tamil Nadu to Lead South Asia'

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 28 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday lauded the "Dravidian Model" of governance, highlighting the state's recent economic performance and asserting that the state has delivered consecutive years of double-digit growth

He also stated that with continued public support, Tamil Nadu's development trajectory will further accelerate and position it as a leading force in South Asia.

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In a post on X, CM Stalin wrote, "Dravidian Model is distinct. Proven in numbers. We built the foundation in three years. Delivered two consecutive years of double-digit growth. This progress is powered by the people of Tamil Nadu. Our thanks for your work and trust."

https://x.com/mkstalin/status/2049020096472039534?s=20

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"This is only the beginning. With your support, the climb will accelerate. We are not competing within India. Tamil Nadu will lead South Asia," the post read.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa also highlighted Tamil Nadu's economic performance, claiming that the state has recorded double-digit growth for two consecutive years and attributing it to industry-first policies and stable governance under MK Stalin.

He further contrasted Tamil Nadu's growth with the national average, asserting that the state's development model is delivering consistent results despite global trade headwinds, and said the "Dravidian Model" is focused on outcomes rather than slogans.

"Double-digit growth Two years in a row Not noise. Not propaganda. Just plain factual Numbers. Tamil Nadu clocks 10.83% growth in 2025-26 following the 11.19% recorded in the previous year leaving the national average of 7.4% far far behind," Rajaa wrote in a post on X.

https://x.com/TRBRajaa/status/2048994768773140903?s=20

"While some are busy dividing people, Tamil Nadu is busy multiplying prosperity This is what happens when governance is driven by Industry-first policies Social justice Stable leadership under #CMMKStalin No shortcuts. No slogans. Just results. THIS becomes even more special when one factors the trade head winds and tariff wars. Let this be clear:The Dravidian Model doesn't just speak. IT DELIVERS," the post read. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)