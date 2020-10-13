Patna (Bihar) [India], October 13 (ANI): A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suspended its nine leaders in Bihar, its NDA partner, the Janata Dal (United) expelled 15, including MLA Dadan Singh Yadav.

Apart from the Dumraon MLA, 14 other former legislators and ministers have been expelled for six years for their alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

The 243-seat Bihar Assembly is going to polls in three phases on October 28, November 3, and 7, and the results will be out on November 10. (ANI)

