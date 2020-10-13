Chandigarh, October 13: The administration in Chandigarh has banned serving of hookah at the hookah parlours based in the union territory. An order to this effect was issued District Magistrate Mandip Singh Brar. The decision was taken citing the hazardous effect of tobacco used in hookahs, as well as the violation of COVID-19 safety norms by groups which smoke hookah together. Thane: Booze and Hookah Party at Hotel Capitol, Which is Quarantine Centre For Policemen; Case Registered (Watch Video).

"No hookah shall be served for smoke/consumption in hotels/restaurants/taverns/bars/hookah bars, etc," the order issued by District Magistrate, under Section 144 of CrPC, was reported as stating.

The order further added that hookah bars in Chandigarh city were being operated in a clandestine way, and consumers were served hookahs that entailed hazardous tobacco along with different flavours.

The suspicion of narcotic substances being used along with hookah was also cited in the order, reported The Tribune. Further, the administration also mentioned that a common bowl and smoking pipes were used at many parlours which posed a risk of COVID-19 transmission due to mouth to mouth touch of many persons.

