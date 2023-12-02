Jalna, Dec 2 (PTI) Supporters of BJP legislator Babanrao Lonikar on Saturday attacked the car of former Maharashtra minister Rajesh Tope after the election of president and vice-president of a cooperative bank in Jalna district, accusing the latter of betrayal. No one was hurt in the incident.

Earlier, NCP's Satish Tope, the cousin of Rajesh Tope, and BJP's Bhausaheb Jawale were elected unopposed as the president and vice-president of the District Central Cooperative Bank, respectively.

Also Read | Assembly Election 2023 Results: BJP, Congress Face Crucial Electoral Test Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls; Counting of Votes for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana on December 3.

Lonikar's supporters hurled stones and a wooden log at Tope's car on the bank premises. The Sadar Bazar police rushed to the spot and controlled the situation, said inspector Prashant Mahajan.

The MLA said his supporters were upset as his group was sidelined and the post of the vice-president went to someone else. The MLA, who represents Partur constituency in the district, said they were ready to pay for the damage, referring to Tope's car.

Also Read | Thane: Doctors Remove 2.5 Kg Cyst From 24-Year-Old Woman’s Ovaries After Three-Hour Surgery at Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar.

Speaking to the media, Tope, who is with the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party, said it had been agreed that the NCP would keep the post of president while someone from the BJP would become the vice-president of the bank.

Tope, who represents the Ghansawangi seat in Jalna district, said he had no role in BJP's nomination and demanded a probe into the violence.

Lonikar said Tope betrayed their trust as the vice-president's post was to go to someone from BJP in Partur or Mantha tehsil. However, it went to Jawale, who is from a different area and is apparently associated with Union minister Raosaheb Danve.

A bank official, who requested anonymity, said Lonikar's supporters wanted the MLA's son Rahul Lonikar to occupy the post.

Later, Satish Tope's supporters pelted stones at Lonikar's house following which the latter's men targeted the former's home similarly, a police official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)