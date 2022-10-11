Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): Soon after being acquitted by the special MP MLA court, BJP MLA Vikram Saini got bail in the Kanwal case that created havoc and arson after the triple murder in the state.

Earlier, a special MP MLA court on Tuesday convicted BJP MLA Vikram Saini and twelve accused in the Kawal case that created havoc and arson after the triple murder in the state.

The accused have been given two years imprisonment and a ten thousand rupees fine.

Meanwhile, 15 other accused were acquitted due to lack of evidence by the court.

The BJP MLA Vikram Saini was in judicial custody today from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The incident dates back to August 29, 2013, following the funerals of the slain Gaurav and Sachin, there were acts of violence and arson between the two parties after the triple murder in the Kawal case. (ANI)

