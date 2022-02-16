Coimbatore, Feb 16 (PTI) There used to be a spate of promises from parties after the announcement of elections. Later, the promises vanish into thin air once the polls are held and are over, said chief of Makkal Neeethi Maiam (MNM) Kamal Haasan on Wednesday.

Those who promised to abolish NEET in Tamil Nadu are now speaking to set up training centres for the test, he told reporters.

Joining issue with those who termed MNM as the 'B' team of the BJP, he said he was not bothered about the victory or the defeat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the hijab (scarf) controversy, the film actor-turned politician said only one party was behind it and other parties did not consider it as an issue.

He said the MNM candidates have taken a pledge to organise ward and area-wise meetings in the line of gram sabhas once the party wins the polls.

