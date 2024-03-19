New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in New Delhi in the presence of BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde on Tuesday.

Earlier Raj Thackeray met Vinod Tawde at a private hotel in the national capital.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Road Show in Tamil Nadu: Inquiry Against Coimbatore School Headmaster, Staff for Making Children Attend Road Show.

Speculations are rife that MNS may become part of the BJP-led NDA alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The MNS did not win any seat in 2014 Lok Sabha polls and did not contest in the 2019 election.

This could give a major boost to the alliance in Maharashtra and could help the ruling alliance to create a further dent in the vote bank of his estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction.

Also Read | Bribery Charges Against Adani Group in US: Adani Green Says Corruption Probe on Unrelated Third Party; Has No Relations With Company.

BJP, Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde are part of the ruling alliance in Maharashtra. BJP has often attacked its political rivals for practising dynastic politics.

Meanwhile, the Congress led Maha Vikas Aghadi is facing trouble finalising its seat sharing arrangement. The three principle parties the Congres, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (S Pawar) are yet to finalise the seat sharing arrangement. MVA constituent Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar has made his displeasure public alleging that the UBT sena and NCP (S Pawar) are not hearing out the VBA and its demands.

However, Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut is confident that the INDIA bloc wil give a tough fight to the BJP led NDA.

"India Alliance is going to win 300 seats this time, BJP will not be able to cross even 220 this time. This is our guarantee..." says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut had said on Monday.

Maharashtra will vote in five phases for 48 constituencies in the upcoming general elections. Vote counting will take place on June 4.

Lok sabha Elections 2024 would be held in seven phases starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 contested seats, while the undivided Shiv Sena secured 18 out of 23 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)