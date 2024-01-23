Thane, Jan 22 (PTI) A mob of 50-60 persons was booked by Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police in Thane district for allegedly assaulting a man who was part of a procession on the eve of the idol consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, an official said.

The incident took place on Sunday night on Lodha Road and as per the complainant the mob armed with iron rods, sticks, bats shouted religious slogans and assaulted him when he was part of a procession comprising three vehicles and 10 two-wheelers, the official said.

They vandalised the car with stones and sticks, the man said in his complaint to Naya Nagar police station.

"A case of attempt to murder and other offences has been registered against a mob of 50-60 persons. Further probe is underway," the official added.

