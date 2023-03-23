Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 23 (ANI): Punjab government on Thursday extended the suspension of mobile Internet and SMS services in Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts till March 24.

According to an order issued by the ministry of Home Affairs and Justice of the State, the suspension of mobile Internet services have been extended "in the interest of public safety, to prevent any incitement to violence and to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order".

Internet services will continue smoothly in other districts of Punjab the notice said.

Broadband services have not been suspended so the Banking Services, Hospital Services and other essential services will not be disrupted.

"It is directed that all mobile internet services, all SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice calls, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab shall continue to remain suspended from March 23 (1200 hours) to March 24 (1200 hours) only in the districts Tarn Taran and Ferozepur in continuation of this office order number 1821 dated March 21," according to the notice.

The previous order issued by the Punjab government had suspended the internet and SMS services till March 21 amid the ongoing crackdown of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh.

Punjab Police had launched an operation against Singh and his aides after the incident at the Ajnal Police station on February 23 in which his supporters clashed with the uniformed personnel on the outskirts of Amritsar, demanding the release of one of Amritpal's close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

Singh's supporters had stormed the Ajnala Police station, flashing swords and high-calibre firearms threatening police with dire consequences if they did not release Lovepreet Toofan, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting and abducting a man.

Jalandhar Police Commisioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal on March 18 confirmed that the radical leader has been declared a "fugitive".

Also, IGP Headquarters Sukhchain Gill on March 22 revealed at the press conference that a total of 154 people have been arrested in the operation. (ANI)

