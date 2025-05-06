Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 6 (ANI): A day ahead of national mock drills scheduled for May 7, Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema confirmed that exercises will be held across 20 districts in the state.

The drills will involve teams from the Civil Defence, Punjab Police, and the Home Ministry, aimed at ensuring preparedness for any emergency situations.

Also Read | India Ready to Respond to Pakistan, Civil Defence Mock Drill Is Part of Our Preparedness: BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain.

Speaking on the preparations, Cheema said, "Mock drills will be conducted in 20 districts of the state. Teams of Civil Defence, Punjab Police, along with the Home Ministry will conduct mock drills tomorrow. We have to protect our 500km border and citizens."

Cheema further assured that the state government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is closely monitoring the exercise to ensure the safety of citizens.

Also Read | Notify Local Body Elections in Maharashtra Within 4 Weeks: Supreme Court to State Poll Panel.

Our chief minister Bhagwant Singh himself is monitoring all this and there will no threat to loss of life and property."

Meanwhile, the Civil Defence in Lucknow rehearsed mock drill exercises in the police lines area amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. The police and local administration were also part of the rehearsal mock drills, which are scheduled to be carried out tomorrow.

A police officer said, "Nationwide mock drills will be held tomorrow. Civil Defence, Police and local administration are preparing for it today."

Moreover, the administration also conducted an air raid siren test as a part of a rehearsal for a nationwide mock drill exercise.

"We are a disciplined team. We know what to do and what not to do. We will clearly show what is to be done when there is a bomb threat. We are making the public aware - how can one take shelter in the open, and if you are in the house, what corner should you choose to take shelter? We will also raise sirens in case of a blackout announcement. We should keep torches at our house for some ease," Amarnath Mishra, Chief Warden of Civil Defence, told ANI.

The Union Home Ministry has asked several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 for effective civil defence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)