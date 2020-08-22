New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning was very likely at isolated places over South Rajasthan, Bihar, West Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, and Jharkhand during next 24 hours.

IMD also predicted generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in Bengaluru till August 26.

Also Read | Pakistan Should Hand Over Dawood Ibrahim to India, Says BJP Leader Shahnawaz Hussain.

In another forecast, it predicted very heavy rainfall over Odisha from August 24 to August 26.

"Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha from August 24 to August 26 with extremely heavy falls on August 25, and very heavy falls over Gangetic West Bengal on August 25 and August 26 and over Jharkhand on August 26," it said. (ANI)

Also Read | Xiaomi Mi 10 New Grey Colour Variant Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)