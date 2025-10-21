Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday chaired a review meeting with officials of the Social Justice and Empowerment and other line departments regarding the construction of a modern de-addiction and rehabilitation centre at Kotla-Barog in Sirmaur district.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister informed that the centre will have a capacity of 100 beds and will also be equipped with facilities such as a library, a gymnasium, sports facilities, and provisions for skill and vocational training. Doctors, nurses and other staff will also be appointed to provide medical care.

He stated that the state government has approved Rs. 534.36 lakh for this project, and additional funds would be provided if required.

The Deputy Commissioners of Solan and Sirmaur joined the meeting virtually. The Chief Minister directed them to transfer the land of the Animal Husbandry Department to the Social Justice & Empowerment Department for the establishment of the centre. (ANI)

