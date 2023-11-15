New Delhi, November 15 (ANI) The Uttar Pradesh government as well as Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust are fully engaged in the completion of the most awaited Ram Temple in Ayodhya, giving it final touches. As the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to inaugurate the temple on January 22 next year, the Union Home Ministry's specialised premise security armed wing CISF in its final security consultancy draft report has provided 13 key suggestion to the state government.

Use of all modern gadgets, crowd control and management procedure, crisis management, threat perception and risk analysis, access control and perimeter protection, assessment of manpower requirements, security systems applications, security and fire audit, document security, procedures for material security, internal intelligence, fire protection measures, crisis management, schemes, executive protection, training in security and fire protection matters to the officers and men of the organisation and security wing were among the key suggestions the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) provided to the Uttar Pradesh government which last year sought security consultation services of the force. As the majority of the work has been completed and the countdown has begun for giving a final touch to the under construction Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya town, top government sources told ANI that the CISF submitted to the state government its final draft of security consultancy service a few months ago to ensure a full proof security of the religious place.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month said that he will attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. The office bearers of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Tirtha Kshetra along with religious leaders went to invite the PM. The foundation stone of the Ram temple was laid by PM Modi on August 5, 2020.

The CISF provided the security consultancy service to the UP government after it sent a proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) last year seeking the services of the force's anti-sabotage security experts to work in tandem with the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the body entrusted with the construction of the temple, from the construction stage itself.

Later on, the CISF provided security consultancy services to the Uttar Pradesh government and submitted various draft reports, including the first one submitted in the beginning of last year itself. The state government had to bear the cost of the service as an expert team, led by a senior commandant rank officer, camped in Ayodhya for several months. (ANI)

