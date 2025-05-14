New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Wednesday, the first since the pause in hostilities between India and Pakistan.

He is joined by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah in the meeting that is assessing the latest security situation.

The prime minister will also chair the meeting of the Union Cabinet after the Cabinet Committee on Security meet.

US President Donald Trump's claim of mediation between India and Pakistan in bringing about a halt in hostilities, has been rejected by India. Despite India's rebuttal, Trump again claimed that his government "brokered a historic ceasefire" between the two countries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)