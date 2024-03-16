Agartala, Mar 16 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to highlight the performance of the Narendra Modi government during the campaign for parliamentary elections in Tripura, while the opposition will bank on issues such as price rise and alleged corruption.

The northeastern state has two parliamentary constituencies, West Tripura and East Tripura, an ST reserved seat. Both are currently held by the ruling BJP.

Elections to the two Lok Sabha seats in the state will be held on April 19 and 26.

The state got due attention from the Centre as most of the welfare schemes were implemented in the state, a BJP leader said.

Over the last few years, the northeastern state also got several infrastructural projects such as broad gauge train services up to Sabroom, the opening of Matri setu in Sabroom, new airport terminal building, India-Bangladesh railway and water projects and six national highways, he said.

The BJP is all set to highlight these issues during their campaign trail.

The historic tripartite accord with the Tipra Motha for finding a lasting solution to the problem of indigenous people and resettlement of Bru refugees in the state will also be a talking point for the ruling party and its ally, the Tipra Motha.

The Tipra Motha will surely bank on two achievements, the Bru accord and the tripartite agreement during the campaign.

The opposition bloc, CPI(M) and Congress, will certainly try to raise people's issues like unemployment, price rise, alleged corruption and worsening law and order, and the "autocratic style" of the BJP-led NDA government during its campaign, a Left leader said.

They will also try to "expose" Tipra Motha's "opportunist stand" to grab power by misguiding the indigenous people in the name of achieving greater Tipraland, he said.

"The people of the state had hoped for a secular, pro-people and growth-oriented government in the 2023 assembly elections but it was thwarted by the Tipra Motha's opportunist stand which had ensured the BJP's narrow victory," former chief minister Manik Sarkar said during a rally on Thursday.

