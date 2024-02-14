New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The central government has "betrayed" farmers by not implementing the Swaminathan Commission recommendations, the Congress alleged on Wednesday and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to the country for it.

In its 2006 report, National Commission on Farmers' chairman M S Swaminathan suggested the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) to fix MSP at least 50 per cent more than the weighted average cost of production (C2 plus 50 per cent)

Also Read | Vladimir Putin ‘Would Be Assassinated’ if Russia Backs Out of Ukraine War, Claims Elon Musk.

The opposition party said its promise to give a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) is the only way to implement the Swaminathan Commission report and claimed that the prime minister is "opposing" what he had recommended when he was the Gujarat chief minister.

"Be it the BJP's manifesto of 2014 or the recommendation of CM Modi's committee, the Modi government betrayed the farmers on the guarantee of giving legal MSP," Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged amid an ongoing stir by a section of farmers on the MSP and other issues.

Also Read | Dry Day Today on Valentine’s Day 2024 in Bengaluru: Liquor Ban Imposed in Several Parts of Bangalore From February 14 to 17 and Again on February 20, Here’s Why.

"Prime Minister Modi should apologise to the country - for speaking a lie to the farmers, for going back after filing an affidavit in the Supreme Court, for not answering the question of MSP through RTI and for calling farmers terrorists and foreign agents," he said at a press conference.

He countered the claim that the 'Swaminathan Commission' report was not implemented by the Congress, saying there were 201 recommendations out of which the UPA government had implemented 175.

Hitting out at the Centre over the farmers' protests, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asked why it is "running away" from giving legal guarantee on MSP despite repeated promises and claimed the farmers have "lost faith" in the Modi government.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also spoke with a farmer injured in police action during a protest march and accused the Modi government of having a "dictatorial attitude" towards the country's food providers.

"In 2011, Narendra Modi, as Gujarat chief minister and chairman of a working group, had submitted a report to the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, which said that 'In order to protect the interest of the farmers, we must ensure through legal provisions that no transaction between farmer and trader should be done below MSP'," Ramesh said.

The Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) has three formulas to arrive at the cost of production: A2, A2+FL and C2.

A2 costs cover all paid-out expenses, both in cash and kind, incurred by farmers on seeds, fertilisers, chemicals, hired labour, fuel and irrigation, among others. A2+FL covers actual paid-out costs plus an imputed value of unpaid family labour.

C2 costs are more comprehensive, accounting for the rentals and interest forgone on owned land and fixed capital assets respectively, on top of A2+FL.

"In many of his speeches and election rallies during the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign, Modi had promised that all crops would be purchased at MSP, which would cover all costs and 50 per cent margin as per the Swaminathan Committee formula," Ramesh claimed.

"But till date, there is neither legal guarantee of MSP nor is it based on the Swaminathan formula of C2+50%," he said.

Khera noted that there were 26 recommendations left, out of which the most important announcement related to MSP was made on Tuesday by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

He said the last time when farmers were protesting against the three "black" agri laws, PM Modi had "apologised to them and said 'I withdraw all three laws. A committee will soon be formed to find a solution to the MSP problem'".

"But today it has been more than two years and no committee has been formed. Today, when farmers are protesting again regarding MSP, then rubber bullets are fired at them, tear gas shells are lobbed at them and nails are laid on roads," the Congress leader said.

Khera alleged that Narendra Modi made a false poll promise of giving MSP to farmers and became the prime minister.

"But PM Modi's lie came to light when an affidavit was filed in the Supreme Court regarding MSP in which PM Modi clearly said that we cannot give this kind of MSP in which the input cost is so high," he claimed,

He said that "enraged by Congress' promise of giving MSP to 15 crore farmer families, the BJP's ecosystem is opposing just like it in its affidavit to the Supreme Court in February 2015".

"We all witnessed the cruel scenes yesterday. As if that was not enough, now the BJP is raising questions on the MSP itself," he noted.

Khera also asked whether it is not true that in an election rally in Haryana before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the then Modi who was then the PM candidate had promised farmers "Input Cost + 50 per cent" on the lines of the Swaminathan report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)