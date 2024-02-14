Here’s a heads-up for all the folks looking forward to Valentine’s Day 2024 celebrations, especially in Bangalore. The city is set for four dry days in the upcoming week, including February 14. Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner KA Dayanand has imposed a temporary liquor ban on February 14, 15, 16, and 20 due to the upcoming Teachers’ Constituency by-elections in the state. Liquor sales will be prohibited in the city on these days. Dry Days in India 2024 List With Festival & Event Dates: Get Full Calendar With Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Pubs & Bars Across the Country.

The Bangalore Teachers Constituency by-election is set for February 16. The ban has been declared in the city in order to ensure a peaceful and fair voting process. The liquor ban in parts of Bengaluru will be in effect from 5 pm on February 14 until 6 am on February 17. The ban covers all city areas except those that fall under the jurisdiction of the police commissioner. Purchasing or selling liquor will be prohibited from February 14 to February 17 and on February 20 as well, during the vote count.

Teachers from seven assembly constituencies in the Bangalore city district—Yelahanka, Dasarahalli, Mahadevpur, Batarayanpur, Bangalore South, Yeshavantpur, and Anekal—will vote to elect a new representative. Dry Days 2024 Dates in Delhi: No Sale of Liquor on Six Days From January 26 to March 29, Check Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available in National Capital.

The liquor ban for Valentine's Day 2024 has caused frustration among restaurants, pubs, and breweries, as the ban is bound to lead to huge amounts of financial losses in the hospitality sector. With millions of rupees at stake, many establishments are struggling with the missed opportunity of Valentine’s Day 2024. As Valentine’s Day 2024 is falling on one of the dry days, restaurants are editing and reworking their menus, while some are having to deal with cancelled reservations. Some restaurants, pubs, and breweries have chosen to close entirely during the four-day period. Customers with reservations will have to inquire about their bookings.

