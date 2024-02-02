New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Friday said the Narendra Modi government does not shy away from making tough decisions and in the last 10 years has taken several such that had been pending for long.

Participating in a debate on Motion of Thanks to the President's Speech, the Bengaluru South MP said decades old problems have been resolved under the Modi government.

Also Read | 'Ab Ki Baar 400 Par Ho Raha': Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge's Remarks Left PM Narendra Modi Laughing (Watch Video).

"There was an atmosphere of disappointment in the country in 2014, and then Prime Minister Modi came as a ray of hope," Surya said.

"Last 10 years have been the most transformative ten years. This is not a government that shies away from resolving decades old problems," he said, mentioning decisions like abrogation of Article 370, One Rank One Pension for Army, and the post of Chief of Defence Staff being created.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: I Doubt Whether Congress Will Be Able To Win Even 40 Seats in General Polls, Says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

"Because of the Modi government that came to power through our votes, the 500-year-long wait ended and grand Ram temple was constructed," he said.

Surya also raised objection to Congress MP DK Suresh's statement that injustice was being meted out to southern states in allocation of share in tax collection.

"The narrative that South India and North India are different, and there is a Hindi imposition on South India, is wrong. The Congress MP talked of dividing India. Can there be a bigger disgrace? I am astounded," he said.

BJP MP from Meerut Rajendra Agrawal meanwhile said people have come to trust "Modi's guarantee".

"A mistrust for politics was there because people felt politicians would make false promises. But PM Modi said that his government will be dedicated to the poor, and since then, benefits of social schemes are actually reaching people and the backward classes are benefiting," he said.

He also accused the Congress of dividing India through vote bank politics.

"In Indian politics, Congress has a huge contribution when it comes to corruption. Vote bank politics is Congress' most dangerous gift to the country. They divided the society," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)