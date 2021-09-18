Srinagar, Sep 18 (PTI) The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strengthened the grassroots democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and has given more power to Panchayati Raj Institutions, Union minster Jitendra Singh said here Saturday.

The MoS for PMO, Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and Space Technology Saturday conducted an extensive tour of Khonmoh area of Srinagar district as part of the Central government's public outreach programme in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the culture of work has changed and the dynamics of development has improved. The present government has strengthened the grassroots democracy and the three tier system of PRIs has been established across J-K. The PRI representatives have been empowered," he said.

During the tour, Singh visited DRDO Hospital, Khonmoh and inspected the facilities and healthcare services being provided to the patients there. The minister took an extensive round of the hospital and enquired about the patient admissions and the status of patients.

Interacting with the doctors and staff, the minister lauded their exemplary services during the critical times of COVID-19 and asked them to utilise the potential of this state-of-art hospital by providing best health services to the people.

He asked Principal GMC and DC Srinagar to set up a dialysis center at the hospital with required number of doctors and technicians for smooth functioning of the centre.

Singh also visited Industrial Estate SIDCO-1st and held an extensive interaction with the DDC members, BDC members, Sarpanches, Panches and various industrial associations including Industrial Association Khanmoh, Stone Quarry Association, Female Entrepreneurs Association, SHG members among others.

Singh highlighted that the developmental plans are being drafted with due consultation of PRI representatives and they are being made an essential part of development structure of Jammu and Kashmir.

He added that PMGSY roads and the roads under CRF should be constructed after deliberations with PRI members.

Highlighting various initiatives of Central government for industrial sector of J-K, Singh said the new industrial policy will change the face of industrial sector here.

He added that during the present government the development of the country as well as Jammu and Kashmir has been taken to a new level, the example being the North East Development model.

While visiting the Centre of Excellence, Zawoora, where he inaugurated the high density and imported variety fruit stalls exhibition, Singh also interacted with progressive farmers.

Singh said J-K has vast potential for producing high class varieties of fruit produce and there is a need of showcasing the fruit produce of the region on big platforms so that maximum buyers from outside are attracted towards it.

He added the farmers should explore in this field and they need to employ modern technologies and techniques so as to increase their produce.

The minister said the government has initiated several measures to realise the prime minister's dream of doubling farmers' income by 2022, which many farmers across country as well as J&K have achieved already.

Singh emphasised on the need of branding local products and said consultants should be hired for proper marketing and branding of horticulture produce here. He added that the agriculture and horticulture will be the frontline sectors for entrepreneurship in coming years.

