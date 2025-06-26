New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Congress leader Manickam Tagore on Thursday questioned Centre over the accuracy of its's economic narrative, citing India's ranking in the global per capita GDP list.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), India's per capita GDP is projected to be $2,937 in 2025, placing it 143rd out of 194 economies. This figure seems to contradict the claim of $2,481 mentioned.

Tagore in a post on X alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government are prioritising Adani's profits with "fake narrative, fake glory, fake growth" over the welfare of the Indian people.

The government claims that under PM Modi's leadership, India's GDP has more than doubled since 2014, and per capita income has increased by over two-thirds. However, Tagore argued that the benefits of growth have not been evenly distributed, and the government's claims are exaggerated.

In a post on X on Thursday, Tagore posted data and figures highlighting that India's per capita GDP stands at $2,481 under the PM Modi, significantly lower than the global average of $14,200.

The leader's post also mentioned that Greece ranks 50th on the list with a per capita GDP of $25,800, far surpassing India's figure. Tagore criticised the current government's policies, alleging that the focus seems to be on "making Adani the richest man on Earth" rather than making India the richest nation.

The post reads, "Top 50 countries by per capita GDP Greece is at 50th with $25,800 Global average: $14,200 India under Modi: $2,481 Where is my India? Missing from the list. But the propaganda machine is working overtime -- fake narrative, fake glory, fake growth. The only thing real? Modi's mission to make Adani the richest man on Earth, not India the richest nation."

Despite facing challenges like the global pandemic, India's per capita income has increased significantly. According to the Economic Survey (2022-23) and Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, India's per capita net national income (NNI) at current prices is estimated to be ₹ 205,579 for 2024-25.

India's GDP growth rate in Q3 FY24 was 8.4%, indicating a strong economic performance.

However, on Wednesday, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal stated that India will become the third-largest economy by 2027 and become a USD 5 trillion economy in the next three years. He said India is well on track to achieve a 5 trillion dollar economy and that this milestone is expected to be reached within the next three years.

Earlier, Congress leader Manickam Tagore criticised the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for allowing the Railway Board to rehire retired non-gazetted staff on a "volunteer" basis, stating that while crores of people apply for jobs every year, only a fraction of vacancies are available.

"Why is the Railway Board rehiring retired staff as "volunteers" when 3.3 lakh posts remain vacant in Indian Railways? Is this your idea of Yuva Shakti?" the Congress leader said in a post on X, addressing the Union Minister.

According to data posted by Tagore, from 2023 there are more than 3,32,000 vacant staff positions with only 11.75 lakh positions being filled compared to the sanctioned strength of 15.07 lakh people.

"Lakhs of youth are preparing for jobs. Instead of recruiting them, you're appointing retirees on contract? Over 1.25 crore candidates applied for just 35,000 Group D jobs in 2022. This is the desperation and hope of India's unemployed youth. Your ministry's June 20 circular kills that hope," he said.

Tagore highlighted that while this move doesn't solve the staffing crunch faced by the Railways, it instead sends a message to young job seekers that retired staff is more needed, very little fresh recruitment happens due to no exams, and that people will not get compensated fairly as they work as "volunteers."

"When will Railway recruit for the 3.3 lakh vacancies? Why has the recruitment process been delayed for years? Why betray youth who've spent years preparing? Roll back this order. Announce fresh Railway recruitment. Restore faith in public sector employment," his post read.

The Railway Board issued an order on June 20 empowering Divisional Railway officers to re-hire non gazetted railway staff who had retired between the Pay Level-1 to Pay Level 9 against the vacant post while still having the same pay the person had during his employment tenure.

The Railway Board's order read, "It has now been decided that vacant non-gazetted posts in Pay Level-1 to Level 9 may be filled by re-engagement of retired employees by calling volunteers who retired from posts in the same cadre / category up to three Level higher than the post against which re-engagement is being considered subject to the condition that the volunteers retired from the same Pay Level and found suitable will be given preference over those retired from higher Pay Level." (ANI)

