Pilibhit (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) A man allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday hours after he was booked for molestation, police here said.

Police have sent the body for a post mortem examination and started an investigation.

Uday Veer Singh, SHO, Bar Kheda Police station, said, "One Ram Niwas allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his house during wee hours. A case of molestation and harassment was lodged against him on Tuesday on the complaint of a woman."

In her complaint, the woman alleged that Ram Niwas forced himself into her house on Tuesday and molested her.

Police are investigating the matter.

