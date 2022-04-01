New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday issued a notification enlisting the 'disturbed areas' in Nagaland where Armed Forces (Special) Powers Act (AFSPA) will continue to remain imposed for another six months.

The MHA, in its gazette notification dated April 1, 2022, suppressed its older order of declaring the whole of the state of Nagaland as a 'disturbed area', and has withdrawn 15 police stations in seven districts in the state from the status with effect from April 1.

In the Gazette Order, the MHA has listed nine districts, including Mon, that will remain under the AFSPA for another six months. Parts of other districts will also continue to remain under AFSPA.

These districts are namely Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, Peren, and Zunheboto.

"Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, Peren, and Zunheboto districts in Nagaland and the areas in Nagaland falling within the jurisdiction of i) Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza and Kezocha police stations in Kohima Districts; ii) Mangkolemba, Mokochung-I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem and Anaki 'C' police stations in Mokochung District, iii) Yanglok police station in Longleng District; and iv) Bhandari, Champang, Ralan and Sungro police stations in Wokha District, are declared as 'disturbed area' under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from April 1, 2022, unless withdrawn earlier," the MHA informed in its order.

Following a firing incident in Nagaland that led to the death of 13 civilians at Oting Village in Mon district, the Centre had accepted the recommendation of a high-level committee to withdraw AFSPA in a phased manner.

"In Nagaland, the Centre has accepted the recommendation of a high-level committee formed in the aftermath of the Mon killing to withdraw AFSPA in a phased manner," a Home Ministry release said.

The Disturbed Area Notification is being withdrawn from 15 police stations in seven districts in Nagaland with effect from April 1.

"In comparison to 2014, there has been a reduction of 74 per cent in militancy incidents in 2021. Similarly, deaths of security personnel and civilians have also come down by 60 per cent and 84 per cent respectively during this period," the release said.

About 14 civilians were killed in a botched up operation by the Indian Army on December 4 in the Mon district of Nagaland.

The government had said earlier that it was a case of mistaken identity as Army had received information on the movement of extremists in Oting, in Mon district. It had said that a special investigation team has been constituted and has been directed to complete the probe within a month. (ANI)

