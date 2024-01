Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) The Reserve Bank on Friday said money markets will open at 2.30 pm instead of 9 am on January 22, with the government announcing a half-day holiday in connection with the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

In view of the half-day closing on January 22 announced by the Government of India, the trading hours for the various markets regulated by the Reserve Bank of India have also been truncated, according to a circular.

The trading hours for the central bank regulated markets will be from 2.30 pm to 5 pm on Monday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in the circular.

