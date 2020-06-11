Panaji, Jun 11 (PTI) The south-west monsoon arrived in Goa on Thursday with the coastal state experiencing showers throughout the day.

A senior IMD official here said the monsoon set in over Goa on June 11 and a 'red alert' warning has been issued for June 12-13 considering forecast of heavy rainfall in the state.

He said an "orange warning" has been issued for June 14.

Goa has been receiving widespread showers since Wednesday with the highest rainfall of 7 cm recorded at Margao in South Goa, the said.

The IMD has asked fishermen not to venture into the sea.

