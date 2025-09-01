Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 1 (ANI): Since the onset of monsoon on June 20, the death toll has climbed to 320, 166 caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, and electrocution, and 154 in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Continuous heavy rainfall has left Himachal Pradesh reeling, with 788 roads, 2,174 distribution transformers (DTRs), and 365 water supply schemes disrupted across the state, SDMA informed.

Also Read | SCO Summit 2025: PM Narendra Modi Raises Pahalgam Terror Attack in Presence of Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif During Opening Speech; SCO Nations Condemn Incident (Watch Video).

The disruption is widespread, with five national highways -- NH-03, NH-05, NH-707, NH-907, and NH-305 -- blocked at multiple locations. Districts like Kullu (175 roads blocked), Mandi (265), and Sirmaur (136) are among the worst affected in terms of road closures. Kullu also reported the highest transformer disruptions (457), followed by Solan (899) and Mandi (352).

Water supply schemes have suffered severe disruptions in Mandi (53), Kullu (39), and Kinnaur (no impact), with damage primarily attributed to heavy rains and related slope failures.

Also Read | SCO Summit 2025: PM Narendra Modi Joins World Leaders in Tianjin for Photo Op (See Pic).

The SDMA warned that continued rainfall in the coming days could further worsen the situation, particularly in vulnerable hill districts, and urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel on hilly stretches.

Restoration work is underway, but authorities cited ongoing weather challenges and landslide threats as major hurdles.

The monsoon has repeatedly triggered heavy landslides, road cave-ins, and flash floods, cutting off access to remote areas and severely impacting essential services. Authorities said restoration work is ongoing, but unstable slopes and frequent rainfall are hampering progress. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)