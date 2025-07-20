A view of damaged houses and debris after a cloudburst in HP (File Photo/ANI)

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh continues to reel under the impact of intense monsoon activity, with a combined death toll of 125 reported across the state from June 20 to July 20, officials said on Sunday.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), 70 of these deaths were caused by rain-related calamities such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and other weather-induced incidents, while 55 people lost their lives in road accidents during the same period.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) report further confirmed that 142 roads remain blocked, 40 water supply schemes are disrupted, and 26 power distribution transformers (DTRs) are non-operational as of 5 PM, July 20, due to widespread rainfall-induced destruction.

In a recent report, the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) detailed the breakdown of 70 disaster-related fatalities. Out of these, 14 individuals died in cloudbursts, 12 due to drowning, 8 in flash floods, 6 from electrocution, 3 in landslides, and the remaining fatalities were attributed to lightning, fire, snake bites, and other causes.

Separately, road accidents claimed 55 lives across various districts, with Una and Solan each reporting 8 deaths, Shimla and Kullu each recording 7, Kinnaur and Chamba each with 6, among others.

Public utility damage was significant, with Mandi district experiencing the highest disruption, reporting 91 blocked roads, followed by Kullu with 33.

Water supply and electricity have also been hampered significantly in Kullu, Mandi, and the surrounding areas.

The state government is continuing with emergency response, road restoration, and relief operations, with round-the-clock monitoring by SDMA and local district administrations.

Officials continue to urge the public to avoid travel during intense rainfall periods and to report any signs of slope instability, especially in landslide-prone regions. SDMA helpline 1070 remains operational round-the-clock for emergencies.

Despite temporary fixes in some regions, the utility departments are still working around the clock to restore essential services. The authorities have urged citizens to avoid non-essential travel, particularly in hilly terrains, and to stay updated through official alerts. (ANI)

