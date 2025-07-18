Bengaluru, Jul 18 (PTI) The monsoon session of the Karnataka legislature will be held for nine days between August 11 and 22 at the Vidhana Soudha here.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has summoned the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Council to meet in Bengaluru at 11 AM on August 11, the official notifications said.

The opposition may seek to corner the government on a host of issues, including its handling of the RCB victory celebrations that led to loss of lives due to stampede, the government taking up a new caste census, alleged discrepancies in the survey that was held to provide internal reservation among Scheduled Castes, and alleged communal killings in coastal districts, among others.

Several key Bills, including the Karnataka Crowd Control (Managing Crowd at Events and Venues of Mass Gathering) Bill, 2025; Karnataka Rohith Vemula Bill, 2025; Karnataka misinformation, fake news prohibition Bill, 2025; Karnataka hate speech and hate crimes prevention Bill, 2025, are likely to be tabled during the upcoming session.

The session has come amid rumblings within both ruling Congress and opposition BJP over the leadership issue. While there is speculation about the chief minister change in the Congress, the BJP is faced with a factional rift over the continuation of B Y Vijayendra as the party's state unit president.

