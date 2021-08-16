Bhubaneswar, Aug 16 (PTI) The monsoon session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will commence on September 1, a notification issued by the Parliamentary Affairs Department said on Monday.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination Drive in India: Health Ministry Approves One More Lab for Batch Testing of Coronavirus Vaccines.

The session will have eight working days and conclude on September 9, the notification said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 10 More Cases of Delta Plus Variant of COVID-19, Ratnagiri and Jalgaon Worst Hit Districts.

“In exercise of the power conferred on me by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I hereby summon the seventh session of the sixteenth Odisha Legislative Assembly to meet at 11 am on 1st September 2021 in the Assembly Building at Bhubaneswar,” the order signed by Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)