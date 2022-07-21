New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Floor leaders of all Opposition parties in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will meet in the office of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament on Thursday to discuss an important political issue, said sources.

Floor leaders meeting of both the Houses will be followed by Congress MPs meeting at Congress Parliamentary office in Parliament.

Notably, Opposition parties continued to force adjournment in the two Houses of Parliament on Wednesday over their demands related to price rise and imposition of GST by the government on some items of daily use.

Lok Sabha saw two adjournments before it was adjourned for the day on the third day of the monsoon session of Parliament. The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned for the day after lunch following an earlier adjournment.

Opposition parties also held a protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament to press their demands.

During the protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue, opposition leaders accused the government of disrupting the common man's budget due to revised GST rates on several items of daily use.

Leaders of opposition parties including the Congress, NCP, DMK and Left raised slogans against the government demanding a rollback of the hike in GST rates on commodities like curd, bread and paneer.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were among those present.

In the Lok Sabha, the opposition parties staged protests during the question hour.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on July 18 and will continue till August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the Session. (ANI)

