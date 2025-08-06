Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 6 (ANI): The monsoon season has taken a heavy toll on Himachal Pradesh, resulting in the deaths of 194 people and causing extensive damage across the state, according to a cumulative loss report issued by the Department of Revenue-DM Cell, Government of Himachal Pradesh.

Covering the period from June 20 to August 5, 2025, the report highlights significant loss of life, widespread destruction of property, and severe impact on public infrastructure. Out of the 194 reported fatalities, 108 deaths occurred due to rain-related incidents, including landslides, flash floods, and drowning. The remaining 86 deaths were attributed to road accidents during this period.

Kangra district recorded the highest number of rain-related casualties at 25, followed by Mandi with 23 deaths, and Kullu with 10.

In addition to the livestock toll, the disaster has led to the death of 28,438 animals, including 22,827 cattle and poultry birds in July and 4,396 in August.

Property damage across the state is extensive. As per official data, 579 houses have been destroyed while 1,741 houses suffered partial damage. Commercial losses include damage to 345 shops and 2,012 cowsheds.

The total estimated monetary loss to public property stands at ₹1,85,251.98 lakh. This figure encompasses damages sustained by sectors such as public works, agriculture, horticulture, and others. Mandi district has reported the highest financial loss amounting to ₹1,160.94 lakh, followed by significant losses in Kangra and Kullu districts.

To aid those affected, the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) continues to operate a 24/7 helpline at 1070 for assistance and support.

Earlier in the day, data from the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) showed disruption in public utilities. As of 10:00 AM on August 6, a total of 613 roads, 1,491 distribution transformers (DTRs), and 265 water supply schemes were reported non-functional. This was an increase from the previous day's figures of 446 blocked roads, 360 disrupted DTRs, and 257 water supply scheme failures.

Mandi remains the worst-hit district, with 375 blocked roads, including National Highways NH-21 and NH-003, along with 301 DTRs and 86 water supply schemes disrupted.

Other severely impacted districts include Kullu, where 89 roads, including the NH-305, remain blocked and 457 Distribution Transformer Regions (DTRs) are disrupted; Solan, which has reported 29 blocked roads and 709 disrupted DTRs, along with the temporary closure of the Pandoga bridge on the Panjawar-Bathdi road due to heavy rain damage; Kangra, with 23 blocked roads and 120 DTRs out of service; and Chamba, where 18 roads are blocked, four DTRs are affected, and six water supply schemes have been disrupted.

Restoration efforts are underway in affected areas. In Kullu, all disrupted irrigation and sewerage systems have been temporarily restored with emergency repairs.

The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) continues to monitor the situation closely and has urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in vulnerable regions.

For emergency assistance, the State Emergency Operations Centre continues to operate a 24/7 helpline. (ANI)

